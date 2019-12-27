Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Hackett, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Irvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Irvin


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Irvin Obituary
Paul Irvin
Paul Marion Irvin, 85, of Hackett, born Sept. 22, 1934, passed from this life into the arms of his beloved Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Paul had a great love for his family and friends. He will be remembered most for his perfect yard and garden and his beautiful tomatoes, which he happily shared with friends and neighbors. His greatest dream in life was to have a prison ministry, which he realized when he was about 50 years old and became affiliated with Gideons International. He spent many years going to jails and prisons in Arkansas and Oklahoma, distributing Bibles and telling hurting inmates about the saving grace of Jesus. Paul was a master painter and could repair anything with an electrical motor, from washers and dryers to lawn mowers. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of First Baptist Church in Hackett.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Irvin; and a sister, Martha Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Melba Irvin; a son, David Fulgham and wife Nicole of Charleston; a daughter, Sherri Watson of Hackett; a nephew, Benny Clark and wife Doris of Rock Island; three nieces, Sherry Carr, Paula Clark and Margaret McCollum, all of Dallas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Hackett with interment at Ramsey Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 3-5 p.m.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -