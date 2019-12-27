|
Paul Irvin
Paul Marion Irvin, 85, of Hackett, born Sept. 22, 1934, passed from this life into the arms of his beloved Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Paul had a great love for his family and friends. He will be remembered most for his perfect yard and garden and his beautiful tomatoes, which he happily shared with friends and neighbors. His greatest dream in life was to have a prison ministry, which he realized when he was about 50 years old and became affiliated with Gideons International. He spent many years going to jails and prisons in Arkansas and Oklahoma, distributing Bibles and telling hurting inmates about the saving grace of Jesus. Paul was a master painter and could repair anything with an electrical motor, from washers and dryers to lawn mowers. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of First Baptist Church in Hackett.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Irvin; and a sister, Martha Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Melba Irvin; a son, David Fulgham and wife Nicole of Charleston; a daughter, Sherri Watson of Hackett; a nephew, Benny Clark and wife Doris of Rock Island; three nieces, Sherry Carr, Paula Clark and Margaret McCollum, all of Dallas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Hackett with interment at Ramsey Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 3-5 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019