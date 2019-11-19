Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church
2825 Grinnell Ave.
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Jackson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Jackson Obituary
Paul Jackson
Paul Poteet Jackson, 91, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 2, 1928, in Franklin County. He retired after 22 years of service from the California Public School System and then returned to the Fort Smith area. He was loved and will be missed by his church family at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Nellie (Poteet) Jackson; and his wife, Opal Jackson.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church, 2825 Grinnell Ave., Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church's Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program or Gideons International Bible program.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -