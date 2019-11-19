|
|
Paul Jackson
Paul Poteet Jackson, 91, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 2, 1928, in Franklin County. He retired after 22 years of service from the California Public School System and then returned to the Fort Smith area. He was loved and will be missed by his church family at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Nellie (Poteet) Jackson; and his wife, Opal Jackson.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church, 2825 Grinnell Ave., Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church's Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program or Gideons International Bible program.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019