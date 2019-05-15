Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Harvest Time
Fort Smith., AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Jenkins


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Jenkins Obituary
Paul Jenkins
Paul Terry Jenkins, 60, a resident of Greenwood, went home May 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. Paul was born in Fort Smith on July 19, 1958, to Herman and Bobbie (Scott) Jenkins and was the youngest of four children. Paul married Pamela (Conner) Jenkins in Fort Smith on July 1, 2010, and enjoyed eight years of marriage together. Paul loved Jesus, his wife, hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, driving his truck and his sunglasses. He also enjoyed photography and his photos won first place in photography competitions at the local fair. Paul was a great cook and enjoyed sharing pictures of his dishes on Facebook for the world to envy.
Paul is survived by his wife, Pamela Jenkins; a daughter, Lindsey Castle; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Miles Castle; one sister, Brenda C. Dunn; his stepchildren, Trisha Conner, Joshua and Leah Jenkins; and his stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Bobbie Jenkins; and his brothers, Donnie and Michael Jenkins.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Harvest Time in Fort Smith. Flowers will be accepted at this location. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now