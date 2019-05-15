|
Paul Jenkins
Paul Terry Jenkins, 60, a resident of Greenwood, went home May 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. Paul was born in Fort Smith on July 19, 1958, to Herman and Bobbie (Scott) Jenkins and was the youngest of four children. Paul married Pamela (Conner) Jenkins in Fort Smith on July 1, 2010, and enjoyed eight years of marriage together. Paul loved Jesus, his wife, hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, driving his truck and his sunglasses. He also enjoyed photography and his photos won first place in photography competitions at the local fair. Paul was a great cook and enjoyed sharing pictures of his dishes on Facebook for the world to envy.
Paul is survived by his wife, Pamela Jenkins; a daughter, Lindsey Castle; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Miles Castle; one sister, Brenda C. Dunn; his stepchildren, Trisha Conner, Joshua and Leah Jenkins; and his stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Bobbie Jenkins; and his brothers, Donnie and Michael Jenkins.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Harvest Time in Fort Smith. Flowers will be accepted at this location. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2019