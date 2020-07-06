Paul Kuric
Paul Stephen Kuric, 72, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Little Falls, N.Y., to Steve Paul and Olga Elizabeth (Slatick) Kuric.
Paul retired from the maintenance department at Pettit Jean Poultry in Danville and was also a diesel mechanic. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Booneville. He enjoyed gardening and wood burning and carving.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Kuric; a daughter, Ellen Aldridge; a brother, David Kuric; and his parents.
He is survived by three daughters, Loretta Kuric of Booneville, Elly Farmer of Texas and Cheryl LaRue of Indiana; a son, Steve Kuric of Booneville; a stepson, Rick Stoltie of Indiana; a sister, Tina Ericson of California; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be at noon Saturday, July 11 at Faith Lutheran Church in Booneville. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com
.