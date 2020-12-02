1/1
Paul Leggett
1937 - 2020
Paul Leggett
Paul Robert Leggett, age 83, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Jan. 5, 1937, in Jerusalem, Ark.
Paul graduated from Jerusalem High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Alaska. After the Army, he enrolled in Arkansas Tech University, where he completed his bachelor's degree in business education and then taught in several high schools. While he was teaching in Atkins, he earned his master's degree from the University of Central Arkansas. He then moved to Fort Smith and began teaching at Westark Junior College, now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where he taught for over 25 years.
He had a passion for horticulture. He was lifetime member of the National Rose Society, Fort Smith Rose Society and River Valley Master Gardener Association. After competing for many years in rose shows, he become a National Rose Society judge, traveling the southern United States judging rose shows.
Paul was a person with charm, a quick wit and a warm personality. He was very competitive when playing cards, dominoes or board games with his family and friends. No matter where he went or who he was with, he made the trip fun and full of laughter.
He enjoyed traveling the United States and across Europe. He particularly enjoyed cruising on the Queen Mary. He was an avid Razorbacks fan who attended both football and basketball games.
He was always the center of family holidays with his contagious laughter and sly way of getting everyone to follow his directions. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. and Ethel Leggett; two sisters, Ina Pearl Leggett and Genevieve Leggett Fryer; and a brother, Bill Leggett.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Anna Leggett Thomas; three nieces, Sharon Keith, Cindy Thompson and Laurie Maxwell; and four nephews, Don, Phil and Billy Thomas and Jack Holzman.
Private burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Atkins, under the direction of Lemley Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oakland Cemetery, P.O. Box 440, Atkins, AR 72823.
Online obituary and condolences are available at www.lemleyfuneral.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Funeral Service Inc
1401 N Church St
Atkins, AR 72823
(479) 641-2589
