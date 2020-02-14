|
|
Paul Liles
Paul David Liles, 78, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Feb. 12, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Fort Smith to the late Paul and Geneva Liles. Paul grew up in Fort Smith and graduated from Fort Smith High School and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. His career as an insurance claims adjuster took him and his young family to the Kansas City area where he loved to cheer on the Chiefs and the Royals. It also allowed him access to what became his passion in life: bird hunting.
In the early '80s, Paul and his family returned to Fort Smith where he owned his own business, Fort Smith Claims Service. After retiring, he split his time between Fort Smith and Eagle Rock, Mo., where the Table Rock Lake crappie learned to fear him. During hunting season, if he wasn't driving the dirt roads or walking through fields of milo in eastern Kansas or Oklahoma looking for pheasants, he was talking to his buddies about the next time they could go.
Paul was a faithful member of Holiday Island Baptist Church and attended East Side Baptist Church when in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; three children, Stephen Liles and wife Angel of Eureka Springs, Jennifer and husband Robert Klemple of Centerton and Kathy and husband Kirk Dodd of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Zachary, Rebecca, Savannah, Evan and Andrew; four stepgrandchildren, Dewalt, Drake, Sky and Channah; and a brother, Michael Liles and wife Jo Ann of Rockwall, Texas.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Danny Bailey, Jim Shepard, Terry Geren, Chris Doyel, Scott Blair, Tim Goodman, Tommy Fowler, James Burwinkle, Curtis Ray, Barry Kincannon, Bruce Fox, Allen Bowles, Rodney Hern, Jonathan Feiffer, Gary McCurdy, the late Virgil Windler and the late Ralph Roberts.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020