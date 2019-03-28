Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Paul Minor Obituary
Paul Minor
Paul E. Minor, 72, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home. He was a retired restaurant manager.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Janna Minor; one son, Mitch Minor and wife Carrie of Fort Smith; and two grandchildren, Spencer Cole Foster and McKenna Lane Minor.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2019
