Paul Minor
Paul E. Minor, 72, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home. He was a retired restaurant manager.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Janna Minor; one son, Mitch Minor and wife Carrie of Fort Smith; and two grandchildren, Spencer Cole Foster and McKenna Lane Minor.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2019