Paul Moon

Paul J. Moon, 94, of Alma died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



