Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Morton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Morton Obituary
Paul Morton
Paul Dean Morton, 63, of Uniontown passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at a local hospital. He retired from Fab-Tech in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie Morton; his father, Gary Morton; and his brother, Donald Morton.
He is survived by his one daughter, Destiny Humphrey of Tulsa; two sons, Joe Morton of Tulsa and Daniel Morton of Muldrow; mother, Margaret Palmer of Uniontown; three sisters, Patricia Trammell of Uniontown, Susan Day of Van Buren and Leann House of Winslow; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him very much.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Uniontown Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Barrett, Jarred Phelps, Walker Rowe, Jeremy House, Randal House and Landon Workman.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now