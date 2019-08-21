|
|
Paul Morton
Paul Dean Morton, 63, of Uniontown passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at a local hospital. He retired from Fab-Tech in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie Morton; his father, Gary Morton; and his brother, Donald Morton.
He is survived by his one daughter, Destiny Humphrey of Tulsa; two sons, Joe Morton of Tulsa and Daniel Morton of Muldrow; mother, Margaret Palmer of Uniontown; three sisters, Patricia Trammell of Uniontown, Susan Day of Van Buren and Leann House of Winslow; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him very much.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Uniontown Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Barrett, Jarred Phelps, Walker Rowe, Jeremy House, Randal House and Landon Workman.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 22, 2019