Paul Perdue
Paul Perdue, 62, died unexpectedly on Oct. 13, 2019, at his home in Tallahassee, Fla. He was born June 21, 1957, in Birmingham, Ala., to Patsy and Theodore Perdue. He worked as a manager in the food industry for over 40 years in multiple cities: Fort Smith, Texarkana, Hot Springs and Lavaca. Paul loved golf, music and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his ready smile and the kindness he showed others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patsy and Theodore Perdue.
Paul's surviving son is Ryan Perdue of Hot Springs.
He was the middle child and brother of four surviving sisters, Kathryn Wilkerson of Tallahassee, Deborah Hice, wife of Jimmy Hice of Paris, Janice Mullen of Tallahassee and Leslie Savell of Texarkana, Ark.
His family paid tribute to him on Oct. 17, 2019, at Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home in Tallahassee.
His memorial service will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Paris.
