Paul Steele
Paul Eugene Steele, 52, of Dardanelle died Thursday, May 2, 2019. The son of Jerry and Judith Ann (Sturgeon) Steele, he was born Feb. 22, 1967, in Russellville. He married Joanna Michelle (Harrison) Steele on Jan. 19, 1996, in Mountainburg. He worked for several companies over the years as a heavy equipment operator, most recently with Crow Paving in Morrilton. He associated with the Freewill Baptist Church faith. Paul is described by his wife and friends as the life of the party. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed his family and many friends. He loved to hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his life and memory is his wife, Joy Steele; their daughter, Amber Steele of Dardanelle; sons, Zachariah Harrison and Brandon Steele, both of Dardanelle; his sister, Sandra Henderson of Dover; four nieces, Maggie Atwell and Carol Atwell, both of Mountainburg, Amy Lynn Ward of Fayetteville and Kelli Jolley of Atkins; two brothers-in-law, Jason Atwell and Jonathan Atwell, both of Mountainburg; a great-niece, Gabby Ward of Fayetteville; a great-nephew, Michael Jolly of Russellville; two close and very special friends, Lewis and Kindle Lancaster; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Humphrey Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Alan Bradley.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019