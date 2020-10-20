1/1
Paul Willyard
1941 - 2020
Paul Herbert Willyard, 78, of Little Rock passed away Oct. 18, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1941, in Hartshorne, Okla., to the late Herbert Richard and Sylvia Bashia (Bishop) Willyard.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Word Aflame Church, 7800 I-30, Little Rock, with graveside service at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville.
Per ADH directives, attendance will be regulated in accordance with guidelines. All guests in attendance will be required to wear masks/facial coverings and social distancing guidelines will be in place. In light of current health concerns, Paul's family thanks those unable to attend for their thoughts and prayers.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Word Aflame Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Word Aflame Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Word Aflame Church
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A NATURAL STATE FUNERAL SERVICE
2620 West Main Street
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-3400
