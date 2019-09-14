|
Paula Evans
Paula Marie Cash Evans, 61, of Lavaca unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. She was born March 11, 1958, in Olympia, Wash., to Paul and Gail Cash. Paula was a loving mother, sister and nana and a friend to all that knew her. She enjoyed time with her family, as well as traveling and lake time with her companion Dale. She retired from Whirlpool in 2004, where she was the first female maintenance electrician.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Curt Cash.
She was survived by her companion, Dale Keylon; two daughters, Angie Robertson and fiancé Rick Nemeth and Tina Evans; a son, Jesse Fitzgerald and wife Stephanie; two brothers, J.C. Cash and wife Elodee and Terril Cash; a sister, Colleen Hooper and husband, Tracy; four grandchildren, Codie Bates and husband James, Wade Robertson, Colton Paul and Jake Fitzgerald; and two great-grandsons, Carson and Jackson.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019