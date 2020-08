Or Copy this URL to Share

Paula Morlan

Paula Kay Morlan, 46, of Fort Smith died Aug. 19, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be held at noon today with burial at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home of Ozark.

She is survived by her father, Bobby Shores of Mulberry; a daughter, Allyson Morlan of Fayetteville; a son, Vernon Drummond of Elkins; a sister, Monica Garrett of Alma; and a brother, Damon Shores of Roland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store