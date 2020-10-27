1/1
Paula Rae Traylor
1943 - 2020
Paula Rae Traylor, 77, of Packsaddle passed from this life on Oct. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born June 22, 1943, in San Bernadino, Calif., to John and Imagene Biggs.
Paula Rae was an animal lover through and through; she loved her dogs, horses and cows. She was always the happiest working on the farm with her husband, Jerry. She loved dancing with Jerry and listening to country music. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church in Booneville and Logan and Scott counties Cattlemen's Association. She worked for Cargill for eight years as a knife sharpener. She was a well-rounded lady and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, C.D. (Hon) and Noble Turbiville; and a stepgrandson, David Looper.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jerry Traylor; a son, Gabriel Mizell and wife Susan of Booneville; three stepchildren, Kathy Stewart and husband Rusty, Shon Traylor and wife Dianna and Todd Traylor; three grandchildren, Dayton, Cort and Jaxon; and five stepgrandchildren, Reagan, Layne, Misty, Holly and Cassie.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Freedom Cemetery, 11894 Freedom Road, Booneville, with the Rev. Clyde Traylor officiating, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dayton Mizell, Cort Mizell, Jaxon Mizell and Layne Traylor.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
OCT
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Freedom Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
101 West Fourth Street
Waldron, AR 72958
479-637-2167
