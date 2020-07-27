1/
Paula Turnipseed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Turnipseed
Paula Turnipseed, 66, of Fort Smith died July 26, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Community Church in Midland with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Dewey; a daughter, Tonyia Rank; three sons, Trey, Gabe and Micah Turnipseed; two sisters, Mary Stufflebean and Shirley Rodgers; three brothers, John, Clarence and George Renfro; 20 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved