Paula Turnipseed

Paula Turnipseed, 66, of Fort Smith died July 26, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Community Church in Midland with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Dewey; a daughter, Tonyia Rank; three sons, Trey, Gabe and Micah Turnipseed; two sisters, Mary Stufflebean and Shirley Rodgers; three brothers, John, Clarence and George Renfro; 20 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



