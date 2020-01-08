Home

Pauline Ballenger Weisenfels, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1927, in Fort Smith to Clemens C. and Mary Ida Werner Lux. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Luke W. Ballenger and Eugene Weisenfels; five brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by three sons, Luke, Benjamin and Gary Ballenger; four stepsons, David, John, Paul and Chris Weisenfels; two stepdaughters, Theresa Gramlich and Mary Moore; a brother, Everett Lux; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel, with visitation immediately following. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Her family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff of Greenhurst Nursing Center and Mercy Hospice for the wonderful compassionate care she received.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1920 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020
