Pauline Dean
Pauline Elizabeth (Biggerstaff) Dean, 95, of Alma passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on leap year, Feb. 29, 1924, in the Van Buren-area to the late David and Hattie Mae (Humphreys) Biggerstaff. She was retired from Trane and was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, G.B. Dean; sisters, Julia Woolley, Ida Laws and Anna Stephens; and brothers, David and Robert Biggerstaff.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Masters and husband Joe of Stanton, Mo.; a son, Robert "Buddy" Dean and wife Jeannie of Alma; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and three more on the way.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Dean, Monte Dean, Chris Dean, Dennis Lawrence, Howard Summers and Blaine Summers.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1751, Van Buren, AR 72957.
The family would like to thank all the special caregivers at Alma Health & Rehabilitation and Mercy Hospice.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019