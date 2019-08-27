Home

Pauline Jones


1926 - 2019
Pauline Jones Obituary
Pauline Jones
Pauline Jones, 92, of Ozark died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Ozark. She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., where she worked for 33 years. She attended First Assembly of God Church in Ozark and was an avid gardener and quilter. She was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Clayton, Okla., to William Edward and Lula Dee Barber Hagler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Jones; her parents; a grandson, Jordan Hylton; and two sisters, Zelma Wehry and Judy Latour.
She is survived by two daughters, Trina Jones of Oklahoma City and Teala Bowman and husband Randy of Ozark; a sister, Lu Laqua of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren, Elise Bowman, Ryan Hylton and Robert and Ethan Bowman; and one great-grandson, Myles Bowman.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Ozark with Brother Jim McElhaney officiating and burial at Belt Cemetery.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Bowman, Ryan Hylton, Ethan Bowman and Paul, Kevin, Brad and Larry Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are her caregivers, Tabatha Regan and Elaine Elser.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019
