Wilkerson Funeral Home
403 West Stillwell Avenue
DeQueen, AR 71832
(870) 642-2218
Pauline McRae Obituary
Pauline McRae
Pauline McRae, age 93, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Pink Bud Nursing Center in Greenwood. She was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Horatio to George and Mamie (Wilson) Reynolds. She was a homemaker and a member of De Queen Church of Christ for over 70 years.
Mrs. McRae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter on Jan. 10, 2001; a daughter, Carol Myers; a son, Dwayne McRae; and a sister, Laura Varner.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Diana G. and Jerry Wilkins of Booneville and Connie and Charles Walters of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren, Tracy Kidder, Shane Myers, Michael Wilkins, Tera Hicks, Sarah Stewart, Shannon Walters and April Davis; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mrs. McRae will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at De Queen Church of Christ with Toney Stowers officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
