Pauline Ward
Pauline Ward, 84, of Alma passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Van Buren. She was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Paris to the late Abe and Sabie Wade. She was a retired accountant/bookkeeper for Ward Heating & Air and a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clint Ward.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Ward of Bentonville and Linda Rowan and husband Gary of Alma; two sons, Clint Ward and wife Debra of Collinsville, Okla., and Paul Ward of Rudy; brother, Charles Wade and wife Linda of Rose Hill, Kan.; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ with interment to follow at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 26, 2019