Or Copy this URL to Share

Paxton Herrera

Paxton Herrera, 21, of Pangburn died Oct. 30, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial at Hepseyby Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Keelie Jones and Joseph Herrera; two sisters, Mellow Hess and Victoria Herrera; a brother, Levi Hess; and his grandparents, Viola and David Jones, Carolyn Harrison and Taylor Herrera.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store