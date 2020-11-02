1/1
Pearl Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Carter
Pearl F. Carter, 91, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Greenwood. She retired from Pink Bud Nursing Home and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Carter.
She is survived by her caregiver of 20 years, Cathy Ragland, and several nieces and nephews.
Thanks to the wonderful nurses and everyone at Pink Bud Nursing Home. She enjoyed every day living there. We made many friends.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Mount Harmony Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Harmony Cemetery.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved