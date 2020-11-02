Pearl Carter
Pearl F. Carter, 91, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Greenwood. She retired from Pink Bud Nursing Home and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Carter.
She is survived by her caregiver of 20 years, Cathy Ragland, and several nieces and nephews.
Thanks to the wonderful nurses and everyone at Pink Bud Nursing Home. She enjoyed every day living there. We made many friends.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Mount Harmony Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Harmony Cemetery.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.