1/1
Pearl Good
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Good
Pearl Good, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born Oct. 3, 1927, in New Hamburg, Ontario, to Amos and Melinda Good.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Elma, Nina, Edward, Martha, Walter, Vernon and Mary.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, who she adored. She is also survived by many friends and her church family at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith, where she sang in the choir for many decades.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at First Presbyterian Church with a second service to be held in Ontario this spring.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
04:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved