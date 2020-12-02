Pearl Good

Pearl Good, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born Oct. 3, 1927, in New Hamburg, Ontario, to Amos and Melinda Good.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Elma, Nina, Edward, Martha, Walter, Vernon and Mary.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, who she adored. She is also survived by many friends and her church family at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith, where she sang in the choir for many decades.

Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at First Presbyterian Church with a second service to be held in Ontario this spring.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.



