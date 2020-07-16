1/1
Pearl Hutchins
Pearl Hutchins
Pearl Sullivan Hutchins, 68, of Alma, a faithful follower of Christ, went to be with her heavenly Father on July 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Parthelia Sullivan.
She is survived by four children, Melisa Sieminskie (Paul) of Alma, Raymond "Marc" Stoufer Jr. (Jennifer) of Bellmont, Mich., and Trinity Fisher and Landon Yandell, both of Alma; as well as eight grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with family visitation from 5:30-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Marc Stoufer Jr., Paul Sieminskie, Marc Stoufer III, Parker Sieminskie, Darrell Goff, Jonathon Sullivan and Landon Yandall.
Honorary pallbearers are Fred Sullivan, Paige Sieminskie, Samantha Stoufer,Timmy Sieminskie and Aceley Sieminskie.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
