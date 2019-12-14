|
|
Pearl Maier
Pearl Elizabeth Maier passed away Dec. 13, 2019. She was born Aug. 5, 1938, to the late George and Woodrow and Mary Elizabeth Maier of Spiro. She was a member of the Church of God in Spiro.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Georgia Winter.
Pearl is survived by three sisters, Jeri Maurras and husband Waltor of Van Buren, Pat Davis of Fort Smith and Sharon Rogers and husband Jim of Van Buren; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, with Revs. Van Paul Barkley and Fred Beasley officiating.
Family will greet friends beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019