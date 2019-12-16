|
Pearl Maier
Pearl Elizabeth Maier was born Aug. 5, 1938, to the late George Woodrow and Mary Elizabeth Maier of Spiro. She passed away Dec. 13, 2019. She was a member of Church of God in Spiro.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Georgia Winter.
Pearl is survived by three sisters, Jeri Maurras and husband Walton of Van Buren, Pat Davis of Fort Smith and Sharon Rogers and husband Jim of Van Buren; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, with the Revs. Van Paul Barkley and Fred Beasley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Family will greet friends beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 17, 2019