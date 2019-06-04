|
Pearl Martin
Pearl Marie Martin, age 86, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born to the late Noah Washington Craft and Cora Ethel Craft in Patrick on March 7, 1933. Pearl met Robert B Martin when she was picking cotton one summer and they married May 22, 1950. He was the love of her life. She was a waitress and worked alongside her husband raising their children. A loving mother and grandmother, Pearl loved being around family and friends. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, playfulness and being a bit ornery sometimes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Martin; and daughter, Linda Hilleary.
She is survived by one brother, Harley Craft of Virginia Beach, Va. Pearl will be lovingly remembered by her son, Robert Martin and wife Cindy; and daughter, Cathy Biggs and husband Kenneth. She is also fondly remembered by grandchildren, Carrie Harris, Lynn Lindenburg, Shawnae Holton, Coy Link, Josh Beasley, Jaime Cordell and Melinda Martin. She also had 15 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
The Martin family would like to extend their greatest and warmest gratitude for all of those who cared for Pearl.
Visitation with family and friends will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with the Rev. Mike Shields officiating. Burial and committal will be at Gill cemetery in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Coy Link, Josh Beasley, Blake Rainer, Zach Rainer, Mike Cordell and Matthew Slott.
Published in Times Record on June 5, 2019