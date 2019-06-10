|
|
|
Pearlie Powell
Pearlie Mae Powell, 98, of Sallisaw died Friday, June 7, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Mitchell Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Smith and Judy Griffith, both of Sallisaw, and Dorothy Glasco of Shafter, Calif.; a son, Wayne Powell of Muldrow; a sister, Myrtle Blackwell of Locust Grove, Okla.; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 62 great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on June 11, 2019
