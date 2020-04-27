Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Pearlie Quigg Obituary
Pearlie Quigg
Pearlie Mae Quigg, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born in Haskell, Okla., to Wesley and Rosa (Mashburn) Fowler. She was a retired cook and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded by her husband of 30 years, Virgil B. Quigg.
She is survived by three daughters, Betty Fields of McAlister, Okla., Patricia Ann Trueworthy of Muldrow and Diana Sue Still of Fort Smith; an adopted son, Danny Quigg of Cartersville, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2020
