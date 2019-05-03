Home

Pearline (Jones) Hiatt, 82, of Bonanza passed away April 29, 2019, at her home. She was born April 14, 1937, in Talihina to Obern Lee and Thelma (Underwood) Jones. She was a mother and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Pleasant C. Hiatt.
She leaves behind a sister, Maxine Waits of Fort Smith; a brother, William Lee Jones of Knoxville; five children, Clifford L. Hiatt and wife Sonya of Fort Smith, June A. Sweeten of Bonanza, James C. Hiatt and wife Bertha of Mansfield, April L. Hiatt-Haddick and husband Mark of Lavaca and Howard C. Hiatt and wife Cindy of Bonanza; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at White Bluff Cemetery. Cremation is under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2019
