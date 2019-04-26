|
|
Peggy Beckham
Susan "Peggy" Almeda Rector Beckham, of Fort Smith, passed from this life April 25, 2018, in Fort Smith. Peggy was born Feb. 18, 1926, in Leakesville, Miss., the fifth of eight children to Dellie Hayslip and Nathan "Doc" Nathaniel Rector. Peggy married Gene Beckham on Jan. 22, 1947, in Fort Smith. Peggy and her family were founding members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and she taught preschool there for a number of years. She was known as Ms. Peggy to her students.
Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, father, two sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Gene; sons, Darrell and his wife Char of Tampa, Fla., David and his wife Patsy of Booneville and Daniel and his wife Debbie of Fort Smith; daughter, Delores Hurd and her husband Greg of the Texas Panhandle; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Aaron, Brandon, Beau, Malachi and Ethan Beckham and Bill Wilson.
To leave on online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019