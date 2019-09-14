|
|
Peggy Bowman
Peggy Belle Bowman, 77, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2018, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bowman; and her parents, Perry and Cly Stamps.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Bowman of Sulphur, Okla.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019