Peggy Byford
Peggy Byford
Peggy Lynne (Weeks) Byford, 66, of Centerton passed away Nov. 3, 2020, in Bentonville. She was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
In 1997, Peggy married Carlyle "C.R." Royce Byford in Versailles, Ohio. She enjoyed life to the fullest with C.R. in small-town Ohio, the bright lights of Vegas, on a ranch in Texas and a brief visit to Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Carlyle "C.R." Royce Byford; her mother, Dorothy Ann (Ashley) Shirley; her father, William Stanley Weeks; a stepbrother, Kurt Weeks Sr.; and a halfbrother, Bill Weeks.
She is survived by a son, Ryan Hannan and wife Wendi; two grandsons, Joshua and Oliver of Bentonville; a sister, Mary Anspach of Lebanon, Pa.; two brothers, Michael Weeks of Ansonia, Ohio and Lee Weeks of Conrad, Iowa; a stepbrother, Kevin Weeks of New Mexico; and a halfbrother, Bob Weeks of Greenville, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville.
Memorials may be made to the local women's shelter or homeless shelter of one's choice.
Condolences may be made at EptingFuneralHome.webs.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
