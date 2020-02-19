|
Peggy Croslow
Peggy Ann Croslow, 87, passed away in Batesville on Jan. 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Crowville, La., to Glen Allen Newcomer Sr. and Myrtle (Holloway) Newcomer. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith prior to her move to Cherokee Village. She was an active volunteer in her church and community in Fort Smith and then in Hardy after her move three years ago to Cherokee Village.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette A. Croslow; her parents; four brothers, Glen Jr., Paul, Robert and Bill Newcomer; and two sisters, Ethel Jackson and Myrtle Lee Dabria.
She is survived by a son, Mike Croslow of Jinja, Uganda; two daughters and their spouses, Meg and Joey Barnes of Cherokee Village and Lori and Billy Avant of Atlanta; a sister, Rubye Barton of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 116 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Abundant Life Church, 26 FM 101 Road, Hardy, AR 72542.
