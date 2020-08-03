1/1
Peggy Evans
Peggy Evans
Peggy Evans, 92, passed away July 31, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Keota to Walter Spurlock and Bessie (Orr) Spurlock.
Peggy was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was very active in the Ladies Ministry, mission work and the Ladies Prayer Group of First Baptist led by Kay Gean.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Milton Evans.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Hodge of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Matthew Evans, Jamie Evans and John Daniel Hodge and his wife Chelsea.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with private burial at Forest Park Cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
