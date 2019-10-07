Home

Peggy Sue Hilliard, 74, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by three daughters, Connie Hilliard, Alison Pope and Andrea Sifers; four sons, Randy Malaska and Darren Malaska, Anthony and Arthur Jones; two sisters, Lisa and Cindy Avery; five brothers, Jimmy, Roger, Steve, Mark and Paul Avery; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019
