Peggy Johnson
Peggy Sue (Altstatt) Huie Johnson was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Hartford to Hugh Marcus and Carrie Mae (Tolls) Altstatt. The family moved to Heavener in 1935, where her father was the mill foreman at Burnett Lumber Co. She was the spunky little sister to two older brothers and enjoyed a childhood of pigtails, high school and cheerleading. She could still do a cartwheel and the splits until well into her later life and demonstrated them often.
After graduating high school in Heavener, she attended St. Edward School of Nursing in Fort Smith, where she earned her registered nursing degree. She began her long career of helping others as an RN at Poteau Hospital. She later served as nursing director at Vista Nursing Home in Heavener and retired in 1997 from Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau, where she held the position of nursing supervisor. In addition, Peggy served as one of the "town nurses" in Heavener, administering medications, injections and bandaging up the town population as needed.
Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Bob Huie, in 1957 and proceeded to build a family of one daughter, Cindy, and three rambunctious sons, Bob "Tooter," Mark and Cody, in Heavener. Unfortunately, their marriage wouldn't last forever as they had hoped.
Peggy could be described by some as lucky in love as she found love again and married the man next door. Joe Johnson and Peggy wed on Jan. 1, 1993, and began a partnership to last through the ages. Their large, combined family has been a source of joy, love and strength since the beginning and continues today.
An avid animal lover, Peggy had several cats and a pet donkey named Jasper.
Peggy loved to read and was always involved with Friends of the Library in Heavener. She passed her love of books on to many others in her family. She also enjoyed traveling, always ready to jump in the car to see and experience a new location or visit with friends and family that lived far away. Joe and Peggy had many adventures on the road, visiting all 50 states, as well as traveling to Israel, Canada and Mexico.
Known for her loud, infectious laugh, Peggy was feisty, fun-loving and loyal to a fault. So much so that she defended her son, Mark, when he cut down the town Christmas tree on a dare as a teenager. She is also remembered as a safe place for any child, regardless of the situation, providing advice, a ride home or just a warm hug.
Peggy passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2020, at her home in Fort Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Hugh Gene Altstatt (Ellen — deceased); her stepson, George Johnson; and her sweet stepgranddaughter, Megan Johnson.
Peggy is survived by her husband of the home, Joe Arley Johnson at Brookdale Senior Living in Fort Smith; and four children and four stepchildren and their families. Her children include Cindy Huie Miller of Oklahoma City, Bob "Tooter" Huie and wife Rhonda of Hontubby, Okla., Mark Huie and wife Sharon of Zoe, Okla., and Cody Huie of Heavener. Her stepchildren include Joe David Johnson and wife Dee of Seattle, Ann Johnson Mead and husband Glenn of Purcell, Okla., Lee Johnson Lewallen (Ken — deceased) of El Dorado, Kan., and Bill Johnson and wife Pam of McCurtain, Okla.. She is also survived by a brother, George F. Altstatt (Ruth — deceased) of Heavener.
Peggy's grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Tiffaney Huie Kirby and husband Caleb and sons Chet and Reid of Heavener, Krista Huie Webb and husband Todd and son Barrett "Bear" of Haskell, Okla., Carrie Huie Replogle of Haskell, Morgan Huie and daughter Whisper Winger of Heavener, Abby Huie of Hontubby and Josh James of Hodgen.
Peggy's extended family includes many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Trisha Sutterfield and daughters Camille and Chloe of Oklahoma City, Scott Mead and wife DeLanna and daughter Annabelle of Moore, Okla., Jared Lewallen and three daughters Kendal, Skylar and Chloe of Rose Hill, Kan., Heather Mead Ormonde and husband Alan and daughters Elise and Jocelyn of Oklahoma City, Dustin Johnson and wife Shannon and daughter MacKenzie Fagan and husband Keegan of Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and son Ever of Gillette, Wyo., Alexis Robertson and husband Justin and son Eliot and daughter Reese of Oklahoma City, Chris Lewallen and wife Savannah and children Caiden, Cooper and Carsen of El Dorado, Tim Johnson of Tulsa, Jessica Moore and husband John and daughter Addison and son Townes of New Bedford, Mass., Wade Stanley of Stillwater, Okla., Sarah Johnson Rockwell and husband Chauncy and children Elizabeth, Alice and George of Enid, Okla., and Nick Stanley of Oklahoma City.
Auntie Peg was also greatly loved and respected by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Peggy's memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Brother Sam Dyer officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peggy's honor to the online at act.alz.org/donate; or Heavener Public Library, P.O. Box 246, Heavener, OK 74937.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 24, 2020