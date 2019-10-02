Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Peggy Lairamore Obituary
Peggy Lairamore
Peggy Lairamore, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 2, 2019. She was born Dec. 26, 1931, in Fort Smith to the late Marshall and Letha (Harris) Orsbun. She was a Swinging 8's square dancer and a WSI-certified water safety instructor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben Charles Lairamore; a daughter, Diana Goddard; a grandson, Joshua McTyre; three sisters, Betty Orsbun, Shirley Gammill and Imagene Dedmon; and two brothers, Ray and Eugene Orsbun.
She is survived by a son, Ben Lairamore and wife Janis of Lowell; a daughter, Susan Love and husband Thomas of Van Buren; a son-in-law, Stan Goddard of Fort Smith; a brother, Shelby Orsbun and wife Doris of Dora; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service officiated by Pastor A. Ben Lairamore will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30–7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019
