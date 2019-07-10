|
Peggy Moore
Mrs. Peggy Anne Moore was born Feb. 9, 1927, in Figure Five, the oldest daughter of George and Gladys Webb. She passed away peacefully June 29, 2019, at the age of 92. Peggy moved to California with her husband and two children in 1956 and resided in Richmond, Calif., for the past 62 years. She was a homemaker and later in life worked with the Social Security Administration as an analyst for more than 12 years. Peggy took on a very motherly role at a young age, having been the oldest of five children; she was very family-oriented, known for being kind, yet strong, and a very good neighbor. She never turned anyone away and was always there for everyone. Over the years, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles and reading a lot. She was a member of First Baptist Church of El Sobrante.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Clifford Moore of Washington and David Moore of Oregon; and four siblings, Georgia Johnson and G.L. Webb, both of Fort Smith, Sue Swaim of Van Buren and John Webb of Kirkland, Ore.
Her husband, Clifford Moore, preceded her in 2002. They were married June 10, 1944, and had been married 58 years at the time of his passing. Her grandson, Pfc. Keith Moore, preceded her in 2006.
Peggy has come home to Arkansas where she will be laid to rest with the love of her life.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on July 11, 2019