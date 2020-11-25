Peggy Newman
Peggy Joyce Newman, age 80, of Lavaca passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home. She was born May 19, 1940, in Lavaca to Henry Paul Dunnam and Laura Mae Pugh Dunnam.
Peggy retired from Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith after 32 years of service. She loved gardening and square dancing. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Frankie Newman; and a sister, Linda Sosebee.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carroll F. Newman; a daughter, Teresa Ridenour of Pocola; two sons, Greg Newman and wife Denise of Kouts, Ind., and Harold Newman and wife Julie of Lavaca; two sisters, Neva Rayand Pauletta Sexton and husband Arnold, both of Lavaca; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kendall Ridenour, Jarrod Ridenour, Kyle Newman, Arnold Sexton, Billy Ray and Scott Bohannan.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
