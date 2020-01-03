Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Osborne Obituary
Peggy Osborne
Peggy (Stanford) Osborne, 80, of Van Buren passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at her home. She retired from Southwest Glass Co. in Van Buren and was a member of Catcher Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Jina (Spoon) Stanford.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Osborne of the home; two sons, Billy A. and Jeffery F. Osborne, both of Van Buren; two sisters, Lenice Barron and husband Kurt of Tulsa and Margaret Jack and husband Johnny; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -