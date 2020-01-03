|
|
Peggy Osborne
Peggy (Stanford) Osborne, 80, of Van Buren passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at her home. She retired from Southwest Glass Co. in Van Buren and was a member of Catcher Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Jina (Spoon) Stanford.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Osborne of the home; two sons, Billy A. and Jeffery F. Osborne, both of Van Buren; two sisters, Lenice Barron and husband Kurt of Tulsa and Margaret Jack and husband Johnny; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020