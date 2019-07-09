|
Peggy Patterson
Peggy Irene Patterson, 88, of Lavaca entered into rest on July 8, 2019. She was born June 1, 1931, in Paris to the late Leonard and Ruth (Rambo) Perry. She was the former owner of Peggy's Dress Shop and a member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Patterson; and son, Gary Harper.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicky Phelps; one son, Bryan Patterson (Jamie); three brothers, Kenneth Perry (Jackie), Jim Perry and David Perry (Doris); two grandchildren, Shanda Bates (Danny) and Kris Boggs; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Kolt Boggs.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca, with interment to follow at Mayberry Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Dooly, Larry Phillips, Harold Rambo, Chris Rambo, Jim Perry and David Perry.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel in Lavaca.
Published in Times Record on July 10, 2019