Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Phillips


1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Peggy Phillips Obituary
Peggy Phillips
Peggy Lou Phillips, 94, of Mena died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ Community Fellowship Church in Mena with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Buchanan and Mitzi Peters, both of Mena; a son, Steve Phillips of Mena; a sister, Pat Fite of Athens, Ga.; a brother, Hugh Hensley of Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -