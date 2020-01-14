|
Peggy Phillips
Peggy Lou Phillips, 94, of Mena died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ Community Fellowship Church in Mena with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Buchanan and Mitzi Peters, both of Mena; a son, Steve Phillips of Mena; a sister, Pat Fite of Athens, Ga.; a brother, Hugh Hensley of Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020