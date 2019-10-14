Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Poirier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Poirier

Send Flowers
Peggy Poirier Obituary
Peggy Poirier
Peggy Joan (Barrett) Poirier, 74, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Latinna Elliott and Charla Victory; three sons, Howard and Billy Harper and Joshua Poirier; three sisters, Betty Edwards, Brenda Cooper and June Carter; two brothers, Jerry and Tommy Barrett; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.