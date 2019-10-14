|
Peggy Poirier
Peggy Joan (Barrett) Poirier, 74, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Latinna Elliott and Charla Victory; three sons, Howard and Billy Harper and Joshua Poirier; three sisters, Betty Edwards, Brenda Cooper and June Carter; two brothers, Jerry and Tommy Barrett; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
