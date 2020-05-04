Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Smith

Send Flowers
Peggy Smith Obituary
Peggy Smith
Peggy Ann Smith, 48, of Vian died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Little Rock.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at McCoy Ford Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; a daughter, Emily Smith; a son, Keith Smith; four sisters, Carma Doherty, Lynn Jamison, Tonya Elmore and Vondal Lee; and a brother: Eddie Jamison.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -