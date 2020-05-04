|
Peggy Smith
Peggy Ann Smith, 48, of Vian died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Little Rock.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at McCoy Ford Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; a daughter, Emily Smith; a son, Keith Smith; four sisters, Carma Doherty, Lynn Jamison, Tonya Elmore and Vondal Lee; and a brother: Eddie Jamison.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020