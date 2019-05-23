Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Primera Iglesia Bautista
Fort Smith, AR
Penelope Ingles
Penelope Evette Ingles died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Fort Smith with burial at Grace Lawn Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her parents, Ruby Galdamez and Moises Ingles; a brother, Abram Ingles; and her grandparents, Miriam Sanabria, Milagro Flores, Wilfredo Galdamez and Benjamin Ingles.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2019
