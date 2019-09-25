|
Perchins Evans
Perchins Evans, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Braeholm, W. Va., to Julius and Inez (Ray) Evans. He was a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant of 22 years. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam and one in Korea. He retired from Fort Smith Public Schools as the foreman over maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Romy Evans; and two sisters, Betty Prather and Ethel Woods.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51½ years, Kathleen; two daughters, Susan Walser and Linda Chapman, both of Fort Smith; son, Russell Evans of Fort Smith; sister, Loretta Toler of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Dr. Brandon Walser and his wife Rachel of Little Rock, Brittany Collins and her husband Jimmy of Fort Smith and Shatara Stone of Joplin, Mo.; six great-grandchildren, Claire and Lucy Walser, Addie and Rylee Carter and Linkyn and Grey Collins; and favorite nephew, Kenneth Swanner and his wife Sherry.
Graveside service with full military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 26, 2019