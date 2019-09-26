|
|
|
Perchins Evans
Perchins Evans, 86, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at a local hospital.
Graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two daughters, Susan Walser and Linda Chapman, both of Fort Smith; a son, Russell Evans of Fort Smith; a sister, Loretta Toler; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 27, 2019