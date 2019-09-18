|
|
Pete Ferrari
Bob "Pete" Charles Ferrari Jr. passed away from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the age of 50. He was a dearly loved son, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed. Pete was a skilled welder, but that was only one of his many talents. He had a passion for cooking and would spend hours at his smoker preparing wonderful dishes. It was his dream to own a food truck. Pete accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and he loved the Lord his whole life. He enjoyed discussions about the word of God.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Verna Ferrari.
Survivors include his father, Bob Ferrari Sr.; brother, Gary Holland and wife Debbie; sister, Kim Polk and husband Bryan; sister, Cindy Martin and husband Robert; sister, Darla Beller; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends and relatives for a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Cedar Creek Cemetery, followed by a meal and remembrance from noon to 2 p.m. at Park Baptist Church.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 19, 2019